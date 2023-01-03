Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Police have booked a labour contractor and others for not providing safety gear to a 20-year-old worker from West Bengal who fell to his death at an under-construction building site in suburban Mumbai last week, said an official on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the incident which took place on CST Road in suburban Kalina on December 30, he said.

The victim and his co-workers were installing a safety net at the under-construction site near the Mumbai University campus when he slipped and fell from the third floor of the structure, said the official from the Vakola police station.

The seriously injured labourer was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead before admission, he said.

The official said the victim, who had recently arrived in Mumbai from his home state West Bengal, had not been provided with any safety equipment.

The police have booked the labour contractor and a few others for negligence and further investigation was underway, he added.

