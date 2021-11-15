Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Youth Congress leaders while participating in the party's 'Padyatra' to protest against the rising fuel prices in the country, got into a verbal spat after Zeeshan Siddiqui, President of Mumbai Youth Congress was denied entry to the residence of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (Rajgriha) from where the yatra started.

Siddique who is also an MLA from Bandra East in Mumbai came face to face with Youth Congress leader Suraj Singh Thakur on Sunday after which the former left the rally.

The 'padyatra' was organised by top Congress leaders HK Patil, KC Venugopal, including ministers Ashok Chavan, Aslam Shaikh and Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap.

Speaking to ANI, Zeeshan said that he was told that only 10 leaders have been allowed to go to Rajgriha, in which his name is not on the list. The approval of this list was received from Rajgraha, after which he called Prakash Ambedkar, in which Ambedkar told him that no such list has come to him, nor has he denied permission to Zeeshan.

The Youth Congress president further said why was he lied to when no such list was made, adding that there was no spat with Suraj.

Zeeshan claimed the reason for him leaving the rally was to be attending Pawan Bansal's programme.

Responding to Zeeshan, Suraj said that the central leadership had decided who would garland Babasaheb Ambedkar inside Rajgriha.

He claimed that he did not have much conversation with the youth congress president.

"I only informed him that he was not allowed to go inside Rajgriha after which he left," Suraj told ANI.

He further said that Zeeshan has become a young MLA, it will take more time for him to understand the working style of the party.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap said that both Suraj Singh Thakur and Zeeshan Siddiqui are youth leaders. He himself will talk to Zeeshan and Suraj in this matter. (ANI)

