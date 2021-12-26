Mumbai, December 26: Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation area has been decorated with lightings for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

State tourism minister Aditya Thackeray tweeted a video and invited everyone to see the decoration during festivities. BMC Bans New Year Celebration Parties, Gatherings in Closed or Open Spaces.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation decked up for New Year celebrations pic.twitter.com/91hjZvSjCb — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

"Presenting Bandra Wonderland! Do visit Bandra Reclamation and enjoy the festivities, safely! Heartfelt thanks to @reliancejio and MSRDC for their support of this initiative," he tweeted.

