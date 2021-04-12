Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday recorded 6,905 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day count so far in April, while 43 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, 6,905 fresh infections took the financial capital's COVID-19 caseload to 5,27,119, while the death toll jumped to 12,060.

For the first time since the start of the month, Mumbai has witnessed less than 8,500 daily COVID-19 cases in a day.

On April 1, the metropolis had recorded 8,646 cases, while the all-time high (so far) was recorded on April 4 at 11,163. On three days in April, the daily count had crossed the 10,000-mark.

The civic body, however, conducted 39,398 COVID-19 tests during the day, nearly 10,000 less than Sunday's figure.

According to the BMC, with 9,037 COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered people rose to 4,23,678.

Presently, Mumbai has 90,267 active COVID-19, as per the civic body data.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai stood at 80 per cent, while the infection growth rate was 1.89 per cent, it said.

According to the BMC, the case doubling rate has dropped to 36 days.

The civic body said the city currently has 89 active containment zones, in slums and 'chawls' (old multi-storeyed row tenements), and 919 sealed buildings.

