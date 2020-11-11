Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) With two new COVID-19 cases detected on Wednesday, the tally in Mumbai's Dharavi area reached 3,608, a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

3,246 patients have already recovered in the area.

There are currently 51 active cases, the official said. The BMC does not report the number of COVID-19 fatalities from the area.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered to be Asia's largest slum with a population of 6.5 lakh.

