Mumbai, April 17: The iconic Taraporevala Aquarium in Mumbai, which has been shut since the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to be refurbished and the Maharashtra government plans to transform in into a world class tourism spot, a minister said. Situated at the Marine Drive in south Mumbai, it is the oldest public aquarium in the country and one of the popular tourist destinations in Mumbai. The complex is spread over 4,369 sq m and three buildings which consists of the aquarium, the office of the Commissioner of Fisheries, a water filtration system and a canteen complex.

The Maharashtra government has approved a Rs 296-crore redevelopment project that will transform the ageing marine museum into a world-class facility, complete with state-of-the-art aquarium exhibits, modern office spaces and educational amenities, as per sources.

"The Taraporevala Aquarium is part of the history and heritage of Mumbai. We will revive it. The process has already started," state Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane told PTI. "A new aquarium would be constructed at the same place and would be of international standards," Rane said, adding that proposals for this were being sought from Thailand, Singapore, Dubai and the UK.

The new structure will replace the original 72-year-old building which, after the construction of the Coastal Road, was declared unsafe in 2022 following a structural audit by the Public Works Department (PWD). Hence, a new state-of-the-art structure has been planned. Years of exposure to corrosive sea air, coupled with vibrations from the then ongoing Coastal Road project, had weakened the aquarium's load-bearing framework.

Closed since the COVID-19 pandemic, the aquarium had faced growing operational challenges, eventually prompting the fisheries department to vacate the premises in 2023. "The new aquarium would not only boost tourism, but also bring people closer to nature and promote education," Rane said. "It will not only be a major tourist attraction, but also a hub for marine research and administrative excellence," he added.

Earlier, on March 3, 2015, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the renovated aquarium after a major two-year makeover which boasted of a 12-feet long and 360 degree acrylic glass tunnel and special pools, where children could touch fish. Many fish species were brought from Hong Kong and Bangkok. The new aquarium would be far bigger in size and a major attraction in Mumbai, Rane said.

The proposed building will be developed on a 4,393 sq m plot and spread over 20,000 sq m of built-up area. It will include 12 levels of office or apartment space, an expansive new aquarium floor measuring 6,500 sq m, and a signature main tank that can hold 3.5 million litres of water.

The ground and mezzanine levels will feature immersive exhibits, and the design includes a rooftop cafe, atrium, marine education zones and a 140-vehicle car park, Rane said. The Taraporevala Aquarium and Marine Biological Research Station was inaugurated by then President Rajendra Prasad on May 28, 1951. It was named after Parsi businessman-philanthropist D B Taraporevala.

It showcased over 400 species, including exotic marine and freshwater fish, and featured a 12-foot acrylic tunnel added during a 2015 renovation. It served not just as a popular tourist spot but also an educational centre, with displays of corals, fish skeletons, and seashells.

As part of the transition, more than 500 aquatic species were safely relocated to aquariums in Pune, Chandrapur and Ahmedabad in 2023. The fisheries department also temporarily shifted its office to Nariman Point. Rane said the new aquarium is designed to be financially self-sustaining. "We're building not just a museum, but a marine institution that will draw global attention," he said.

