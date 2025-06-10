Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday that he had spoken to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the Mumbra train accident, which killed four passengers and injured many. He added that steps would be taken to prevent such accidents in the future.

"The train accident that has happened is a very unfortunate incident. It is a sad incident...Those who are injured are undergoing treatment. I have also spoken to the doctor. Whatever good treatment is required for them is being made available," Shinde told reporters.

"I am confident that the injured will recover... I have spoken to our Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw... Work is being done to ensure that such an accident does not happen again... Certainly, the Railways is taking this accident very seriously," he added.

Four passengers died after falling from an excessively crowded train at Mumbra railway station in Thane district on Monday, an official from Central Railways said.

"Out of the 13 people who were injured in the incident, four people have lost their lives, and four others are under medical treatment," CPRO, Central Railway, Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, told ANI.

He also announced several measures to avoid such accidents in the future.

"The Railway Board has decided to retrofit all existing rakes, which will reduce the possibility of these occurrences. All the new rakes will be AC rakes with automatic door closure systems. We have requested all passengers to avoid travelling on the footboard," Nila said.

The accident, which occurred on the Down/Fast Line, disrupted local train services.

Passengers travelling on the footboard on a local train from Kasara and similarly those on a train going towards CSMT, collided with each other and fell.

"Some passengers travelling towards CSMT fell from the train at Thane's Mumbra railway station. The reason for the accident is believed to be an excessive crowd on the train. The railway administration and police have reached the spot. The injured are being taken immediately to the nearest hospital. Investigation into the accident has begun. Local services have also been affected by the incident," Central Railways had said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde visited the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa and met the people injured in the accident.

Sharing a social media post, Shrikant Shinde shared glimpses of his visit to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. He paid his condolences to the families of the deceased people and prayed for the speedy recovery of the ones in the hospital.

Shinde wrote on X, "It is very unfortunate that some citizens died after falling from a local train between Diva-Mumbra railway station this morning. Heartfelt condolences to the citizens who died in this accident. We share the grief of their families. We have informed about the injured citizens and are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Thane, and we pray for their speedy recovery. The administration is providing them with all possible cooperation."

The Shiv Sena MP instructed the hospital administration to provide immediate treatment to the injured. (ANI)

