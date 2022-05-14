New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): A day after the fire incident near the Mundka metro station in New Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police outer district Sameer Sharma on Saturday said that action would be taken against officers also if they are found guilty in the investigation.

"We've registered FIR under appropriate sections. Action will be taken against everyone who did anything wrong or didn't follow rules. We will do a proper investigation, action will be taken against officers too if they're found culpable," the officer said.

The DCP informed that the relatives of the 27 deceased whose bodies were recovered from the site of the incident are being called and proper slot-wise identification is being done.

Meanwhile, the police arrested company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel in connection with the fire that broke out yesterday that claimed 27 lives.

The Delhi police registered an FIR against the company owners who were identified as Harish Goel and Varun Goel. The owner of the building who has been identified as Manish Lakra is still absconding.

"FIR registered u/s IPC 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)," said the police on Saturday.

However, the rescue operation at the fire incident site is now over, said a fire official, who claimed that the death toll could rise to 30.

The death toll in the fire incident has officially touched 27 while 25 bodies are yet to be identified.

A massive fire had broken out on Friday evening that left 27 people dead and 12 injured in the tragic incident.

However, the blaze was brought under control, informed the fire officials. (ANI)

