Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Dec 3 (PTI) Aman Singh, one of the accused in Dhanbad deputy mayor murder case, was shot dead in Jharkhand's Dhanbad jail on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Dhanbad senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sanjeev Kumar told PTI, "The incident happened around 3pm. Singh was shot dead in jail. A probe has started to find out exact cause of the incident and the men behind it."

Singh, a sharp shooter, was reportedly shot during lunch time following a dispute among inmates, another police official said.

He was admitted to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) where doctors declared him brought dead. As news spread, Dhanbad deputy commissioner (DC) Barun Ranjan, Kumar and other senior officials rushed to the jail.

The incident has raised eyebrows as Dhanbad DC, SSP and other senior officials had conducted an inspection of Dhanbad jail on November 25 but did not find any weapons.

Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh had arrested Singh near Mirzapur jail in May 2021. Besides the murder case, Singh was also accused of extorting traders of Dhanbad and Bokaro districts.

