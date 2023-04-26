Bengaluru, April 26: A young woman jumped off a moving Rapido bike to escape a molestation bid by the rider, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the incident took place late on April 21 in the limits of Yelahanka New Town police station here. Twenty-seven-year-old Deepak Rao, a resident of Thindlu and a native of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested.

Police explain that the woman had booked a Rapido bike at about 11 p.m. to reach a friend's place in Indiranagar on April 21. The accused took her mobile on the pretext of getting OTP and started harassing her sexually, while moving.

He had also taken a deviation from the route and headed towards Doddaballapur Road instead of Indiranagar. On being questioned by the woman, he started to speed. Rapido Bike Taxi Driver Sexually Harasses Woman in Bengaluru, Passenger Jumps From Moving Vehicle To Save Herself.

Shocked by this, the woman jumped off from the vehicle near BMS College in Nagenahalli near Yelahanka. The security staff at the college gate rushed to her help. The accused, after seeing this, escaped from the spot.

Woman Jumped Off From Bike to Escape Molestation

The girl had suffered injuries in hands and legs. As she was wearing a helmet, she escaped without major injuries to head and face. The victim then borrowed a mobile from them and informed her family and friends about the incident. Bengaluru Shocker: Model Lodges Complaint Against Rapido Bike Rider for Sexually Harassing and Touching Her Private Parts.

Later, the police were informed. The police obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was inebriated during the incident. An investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2023 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).