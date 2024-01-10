Mumbai, January 10: Criticising the Maharashtra Speaker's verdict on MLAs disqualification pleas, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the order is a murder of democracy and is an insult to the decision of the Supreme Court. "The Speaker's order that has come today is a murder of democracy and is also an insult to the decision of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had clearly said that the governor had misused his position and made a wrong decision. So in such a situation, today's decision is not per democracy. If they think our Constitution is wrong, then why didn't they make anyone ineligible? He (Speaker) has insulted the Supreme Court while giving judgment. My request to the Supreme Court is that if the democracy of the country is to be saved, then they should take Suo Moto of this," he said.

"If the appointment of 2018 was wrong, then how did these people stand in the elections and get elected? Shinde's army cannot be the real Shiv Sena because he broke ties with Shiv Sena," he added. Further, Uddhav Thackeray asserted that they will approach the Supreme Court and the people of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena MLAs Disqualification: Faction Led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Is ‘Real’ Shiv Sena, Announces Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar (Watch Video).

Uddhav Thackeray Speaks on Shiv Sena MLAs Disqualification

#WATCH | Maharashtra Assembly Speaker rules Shinde faction the real Shiv Sena. Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says, "...I think he (speaker Rahul Narvekar) did not understand his responsibilities. Supreme Court provided a framework to be followed and even accepted our… pic.twitter.com/k2oDrPF3XN — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

"We will fight this battle further and we have full confidence from the Supreme Court that it will not stop without giving complete justice to the people and Shiv Sena. I think he (speaker Rahul Narwekar) did not understand his responsibilities. Supreme Court provided a framework to be followed and even accepted our nomination of Chief Whip. I think the decision was beyond his understanding. Now we will see if the tribunal is above the Supreme Court. The people of the state do not accept this decision," Thackeray said.

After the Speaker's verdict, Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena workers held a protest where women were seen with Rahul Narwekar's banner in their hands. CM Eknath Shinde faction workers celebrated the decision by bursting crackers in Mumbai. Chief whip of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Bharat Gogawale said, "Our CM said that we would give them (opposition) a reply with our work."

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday rejected the disqualification cross-petitions filed by rival Shiv Sena groups in a crucial verdict and noted that the Shinde faction was real Shiv Sena following the June 2022 split in the party. Shiv Sena MLAs Disqualification: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Starts Reading Verdict (Watch Video).

"All the petitions seeking disqualifications are rejected and no one is disqualified from any faction of Shiv Sena," the Speaker said as he read in the state assembly a lengthy verdict that went into on Shiv Sena constitution and changes made to it. He said "decision of paksha pramukh cannot be taken as decision of the political party" and "Shinde faction was real Shiv Sena when rival factions emerged" in June 2022.

