New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi on Wednesday hit out at the Opposition for accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of spreading propaganda through 'The Kashmir Files' movie.

He alleged that several political parties which are now in the Opposition did not raise their voices against the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

Joshi also informed that he was an "eyewitness" during the Kashmir violence.

"I was an eyewitness when Kashmir violence took place. I went to Kashmir with Madhya Pradesh leaders Kedarnath Sahni and Arif Baig. We prepared a report on the situation of Kashmir and sent it to former PM Rajiv Gandhi," he stated.

He said that the team had met victims of violence in Kashmir and accused the regime at that time of doing nothing.

"We also used to wonder what the government was doing to rescue them. It is wrong that people are levelling allegations against the BJP over the movie," the former minister added.

He said that people still remain ignorant of such historical incidents which led to impartial knowledge of the past.

"Why the genocide that took place during Sohrabji's time is not being presented to people? What Hitler has done is also not shown to people. The Ukraine crisis is being presented to people. Such incidents take place every day," he added.

The former minister asserted that people should learn lessons from historical events with the assurance of avoiding repeating such incidents in the future.

The Vivek-Agnihotri directed 'The Kashmir Files', which was released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others.

The film shows the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who had to flee the valley in the 1990s to escape the militancy. (ANI)

