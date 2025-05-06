Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], May 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the violence-affected areas of Dhuliyan in Murshidabad on Tuesday and met with families impacted by the recent unrest.

Addressing the crowd, the Chief Minister announced relief for the victims. "Today, I visited Dhuliyan violence-affected areas and spoke to 400 families. We will give Rs 1.20 lakhs each to 280 families," CM Banerjee said in her speech.

Also Read | Water Cut Likely in Mumbai? BMC Rules Out Water Cuts, Says Lakes Have Enough Stock for Uninterrupted Supply Till July 31.

During the visit, CM Banerjee also extended condolences to the family of Jhantu Ali Sheikh, a soldier who lost his life during an operation in the Dudu-Basantgarh area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I salute Jhantu Ali Sheikh and his family. He laid down his life for the nation. His wife and children are present here today. We have given an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs and a job in Police Lines to his family," CM Banerjee added.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Close Lower As Investors Turn Cautious Due to India-Pakistan Border Tensions.

Rafikul SK, elder brother of Jhantu Ali Sheikh, expressed pride in his brother's heroic service.

"Today, the country and the village have lost a brave soldier. I am proud that my brother made a super sacrifice for the country," he said.

Ali Sheikh, an army special forces commando soldier of 6 Para from Nadia district of the State, succumbed to injuries from the April 24 militant attack in Udhampur, while two of his colleagues were critically injured.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women received a letter from the widows of Haragobindo Das and Chandan Das--two men killed during the recent religion-based violence in Murshidabad in West Bengal, an official statement said.

NCW in its release stated, "The letter, addressed to the Chairperson, is not merely a complaint--it is a desperate cry for justice, written by two grieving women forced into hiding, haunted by loss, and terrified of the very system meant to protect them."

"According to their letter, instead of receiving justice, they alleged persecution. Instead of protection, they face threats and coercion to appear at a political event--an act they consider deeply insensitive to their grief and against their will," the women's rights panel added.

NCW said that the letter sent by the widowed mentions a "chilling episode in which their temporary shelter in Kolkata was allegedly stormed by a large contingent of male police officers".

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that last month's violence in Murshidabad was orchestrated and, well planned.

CM Banerjee hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that West Bengal would not tolerate people who instigate riots. The Chief Minister visited Murshidabad to take stock of the situation.

Murishdabad in April had witnessed massive violence on April 11, during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protest had turned violent and resulted in two deaths, several injuries and property damage. Thousands of people had fled their homes in search of safety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)