Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], May 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Murshidabad on Tuesday, where she participated in a public distribution programme and distributed cheques of Rs 1.2 lakh each to 280 families affected by recent violence in the district.

During the event held in Dhuliyan, CM Banerjee reiterated the commitment of maintaining harmony, and said, "We are not against any religion. I have only one religion. Religion of humanity. I have given 700 acres for ISKCON temple. I have made houses from Swami Vivekananda and Sister Nivedita. We have provided water connection in over 7 lakh houses."

The Chief Minister also met the grieving wife and kin of Jhantu Ali Shaikh, a soldier from Tehatta who was killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on April 24. The Chief Minister handed over a compensation cheque of Rs 10 lakh to his family.

In Shamsherganj, CM Banerjee announced that 175 Swasthya Kendra would be opened in Murshidabad and also proposed the formation of new subdivisions in Dhuliyan, Farakka, Suti for smooth administrative function.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CM Banerjee issued a stern warning saying, "Don't listen to BJP. I don't want riots in Bengal. If you involved in any riot I will not help you. If you have to protest over Waqf Amendment Bill, then go to Delhi. If anyone's rights are taken away in Bengal, I am there to protect it."

On Monday, CM Banerjee claimed that last month's violence in Murshidabad was orchestrated and, well-planned. She hit out at the BJP and said that West Bengal would not tolerate people who instigate riots.

She criticised the National Commission for Women for visiting Murshidabad, saying, "When I carry out any political activity, for me Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian all are equal. I don't want people of any religion to get attacked. Within one day of the incident the National Commission for Women arrived here. They did not go to Manipur, UP or Rajasthan. This incident has been orchestrated and it was well planned. Those who have provoked this violence, Bengal will not tolerate such people. I am not against anyone but I am against riots. Why are they so much perturbed over Jagannath Dham? In Odisha, Maharashtra people are being beaten up for speaking Bengali."

She further said that riots are being instigated and she is getting the blame.

"Why did the BSF fire shots? If BSF hadn't fired shots the incident would not have flared up next day. I would like to tell the BJP that instead of creating communal tensions take care of the borders. When you are in the chair you cannot divide people. I came to meet the victims but why have they been secretly taken away. There is some conspiracy in this," she said. (ANI)

