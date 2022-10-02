Muzaffarnagar, Oct 2 (PTI) More than 200 Muslim inmates of district jail in Muzaffarnagar are observing navratra by fasting, apparently in solidarity with the Hindu prisoners and send a message of peace.

Jail superintendent Sitaram Sharma said that 218 Muslim inmates and 1,104 Hindu inmates are observing navratra fast for communal harmony.

Also Read | Mumbai Drugs Bust: DRI Officers Seize 198 Kg Crystal Methamphetamine, 9 Kg Cocaine Worth Rs 1,476 Crore From Truck.

He added that the jail authorities have made special arrangements to provide fruits, milk, and 'kuttu' flour for the fasting inmates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)