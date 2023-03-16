Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): A great enthusiasm was seen among the Muslim women for Mukhyamantri Ladli Behana Yojana in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Thursday as a large number of women flocked to the banks to update their documents.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the Ladli Behna Yojana to provide Rs 1000 a month for women empowerment on March 5. The application for the scheme will begin from March 25. Before that the women should have to ensure the documents and KYC should be ready and updated.

In view of the updating of the documents and KYC to be done, a huge number of women are reaching the kiosk centres and banks. Of these women, the number of Muslim women is more at the kiosk centres and banks.

The women were also helping each other who were not able to fill their forms for update of the documents.

Speaking to ANI, a bank manager Umesh Kesariya said, "Yes, a large number of women are queuing up to get KYC done and to update documents for filling the form. Of these women, the number of Muslim women is higher."

A woman Taraksha Nazz told ANI, "I have come with my sister to get the KYC done for filling the form of Ladli Behna Yojana. The scheme is good and money should be given."

Another woman, Sakina Bano said, "We have come to get documents ready for the form. Yes, we are a bit worried as there is a little rush here. We have come here trying to fill the form."

One more woman Naseem Bano who was helping the women arriving at the centre said, "My form may not be filled as I don't come in the category of the scheme. But it is a good scheme." (ANI)

