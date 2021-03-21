Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy was found dead with his hands and legs tied in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said.

The boy, a student of Class 4, went out of his house to play, but did not return. Upon a search, his body was found in a jungle in under Khatauli police station area with his hands and legs tied, an officer said.

The boy seemed to have been strangled to death. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is on, Circle Officer A P Singh said.

In another incident, a six-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a middle-aged man in a village in Khatauli area on Saturday, according to police.

The suspect has been arrested and a case registered. The boy has been sent for medical examination, police said. PTI

