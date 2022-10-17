Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) Three family members of a woman who had filed a complaint of sexual harassment were injured in an attack by relatives of the accused on Monday, police said.

Naushad, Saddam and Rizwan, all uncles of the woman, sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to a hospital from where two of them were referred to another hospital in serious condition, they said.

On the complaint of the 23-year-old woman, police on October 8 had filed a case under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against Ashu and Navaiz, police said.

In her complaint, she alleged that the duo had sexually harassed her when she went out to buy groceries, they said.

On Monday, the relatives of the accused went to the woman's house and opened fire at her family member, injuring her three uncles, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Himanshu Gaurav said a case of attempt to murder has been registered against Ashu, Navaiz, Shehraz and Mohammad Ali and they have been arrested.

Security has been tightened in the village as a precautionary measure, the DySP added.

