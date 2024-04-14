Mysore (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI): Tight security arrangements have been made in Mysore ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega poll campaign on Sunday.

PM Modi will address a mega public meeting to garner support for BJP and JD(S) candidates from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan Lok Sabha constituencies at Mysuru's Maharaja college grounds.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: After 40-Hour Rescue Effort, Six-Year-Old Boy Mayank Kol Found Dead in Borewell in Rewa.

Speaking to ANI, former BJP MLA and Mysore district chief, L Nagendra, said, "The stage is ready for Prime Minister Modi's rally at Maharaja Ground in Mysuru and a pandal has been prepared for the public."

"More than 80,000 chairs have been placed in the pandal ground, which has a capacity of more than 1 lakh people. Arrangements for security and drinking water facilities have also been made for the public at the rally ground," said Nagendra.

Also Read | Elon Musk India Visit 2024: Tech Billionaire To Visit India To Meet PM Narendra Modi, Top Government Officials and Industry Leaders; Know What Will Be Discussed.

A public meeting will be held in Mysuru at around 5.00 pm on Sunday, followed by a roadshow in the coastal city of Mangaluru later that evening.

The party workers of Mysuru-Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituencies will participate in the rally.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Mysore Airport in his special plane. Following his arrival, he will proceed to Maharaja's College Grounds via road.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to visit Mangaluru on Sunday, a large number of women are all set to welcome him, saying "Solmelu Modi Ji", Kannada and "Thank you, Modi" for the work done by the Prime Minister for women and the respect given to them, Captain Brijesh Chowta said.

This will be the first rally by PM Modi ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in 14 constituencies of Karnataka on April 26.

Karnataka is going to the polls in two phases. While 14 Lok Sabha segments in the southern parts of the state will vote on April 26, the remaining 14 constituencies in the northern parts will vote in the second phase on May 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)