New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital ahead of the government formation in the state.

The Prime Minister congratulated Singh for the BJP's victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

"Met N Biren Singh and congratulated him on BJP's stupendous victory in the recently concluded Assembly Polls. Our Party is committed to working even harder to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Manipur," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Biren Singh is also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP won a clear majority in the recently-concluded Assembly elections in Manipur by bagging 32 seats in the 60-member House.

Biren Singh, who arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, met the BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda also.

According to sources, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will visit Manipur in the coming days for the party legislature meeting. (ANI)

