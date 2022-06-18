Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], June 18 (ANI): Amid the protest over the Agnipath recruitment scheme in the military, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Saturday appealed to the youth to "understand the scheme thoroughly" while also suggesting that there are "some forces which do not want change to happen" in the country.

He also asked the youth to trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has served the country.

The remarks of Nadda came while addressing Gram Panchayat Presidents and Vice Presidents Samavesh here.

"I want to appeal to my young friends that this #Agnipath is a revolutionary scheme. I know that efforts are being made to mislead the youth. I know that there are some forces in the country who do not want change to happen. That's why I would request the youth, have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has served the country. I appeal to them to understand this scheme thoroughly," Nadda said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence for 'Agniveers' meeting requisite eligibility criteria.

According to the Office of the Defence Minister, the reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.

The announcement of the Ministry comes amid the protests that broke out following the launch of the Agnipath Scheme by the Centre which is a new recruitment procedure for the Defence Forces. Notably, the protests have turned violent in many parts of the country.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that 'Agniveers' will be absorbed into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles at the end of their four-year term in the army.

MHA also announced three years of age relaxation, beyond the upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

For the first batch of Agniveers, age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the upper age limit.

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. (ANI)

