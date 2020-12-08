New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will pay a two-day visit to West Bengal starting Wednesday during which he will attend various programmes aimed at strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

In a statement, BJP national media incharge Anil Baluni said Nadda will participate in various programmes to strengthen the party's base in the eastern state.

The BJP president is undertaking a 120-day tour of the country to strengthen the party organisation.

He commenced his national tour from Uttarakhand on December 4, the party said.

During his two-day trip to West Bengal, Nadda will inaugurate the party's election office at Hastings in Kolkata and party offices in nine districts.

Nadda will also participate in the party's various community-wise outreach programmes under the 'Aar Noi Anyay' (no more injustice) campaign, which is part of the BJP's strategy to counter the alleged hegemony and gunda raj of the ruling TMC in the state.

The BJP president will also meet representatives from slum communities and discuss various issues concerning them, the party said.

