New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting with party national general secretaries at the party headquarters in which issues relating to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were discussed.

"Deep contemplation and brainstorming regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, discussion on booth empowerment, intense brainstorming on the Lok Sabha Pravas (migration of leaders on the Lok Sabha seats), and review of the preparations for the National Executive meeting to be held in Delhi on 16-17 were done," sources said.

Also Read | Shiv Sena 'Rebel' MLA Nitin Deshmukh Who Changed His Mind in Guwahati, Gets ACB Notice Now.

They also discussed the impact the G20 meet would have on India.

In a meeting that went on for nearly 7 hours at the party headquarters in the national capital, discussions were held on G20, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, all issues including the migration of party leaders among others, according to sources.

Also Read | Delhi: Cash Van Guard Shot Dead by Armed Assailant Near Jagatpur Flyover, Money Looted.

According to sources, the tasks given by the party to the general secretaries have been discussed and reviewed.

"For example, the works given by the Prime Minister under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, such as Kashi Tamil Sangam, what progress has been made. One of the most important things is the meeting of the party's National Executive in Delhi, and how will it be conducted," sources said.

As many as nine states are going to polls this year which includes the northeastern states.

According to the sources, deliberations were also held on the strategy for these polls as well.

"Discussions were held on the upcoming elections in northeastern states in Mizoram and Tripura. The initiatives taken and the feedback received from the public were also discussed," sources said.

Nine states -- Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana -- will go to polls this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)