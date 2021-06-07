New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that vaccination will be provided free to all above 18 and said the BJP-led government is with every Indian in the fight against COVID-19.

In a series of tweets following the address to the nation by the Prime Minister in which he made the announcement, Nadda said the country is undertaking a successful vaccination journey.

"We express our heartfelt gratitude for providing free vaccine to all the countrymen. Modiji's government is with every citizen in the fight against Corona. It is our resolve to provide free vaccines to the poorest of the poor," Nadda said.

He said wherever the country has faced a crisis, PM Modi has led from the front.

"Under his guidance, the country has undertaken a successful vaccination journey and is getting enabled."

Nadda also urged people who are "constantly making excuses and spreading confusion" to contribute positively.

"Our motto is that every person should get food and vaccinated," Nadda said as he referred to the Prime Minister's announcement of extending the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 80 crore people till Diwali.

The Prime Minister said that people above 18 years in all states will be provided vaccines free by the Centre from June 21, also the International Yoga Day.

"A decision has been taken today that 25 per cent of vaccination work that was with states, that responsibility will also be taken by the Centre. It will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both the State and Central government will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi noted that over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the country and the supply of vaccines will increase in the coming days. (ANI)

