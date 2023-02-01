New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for delivering an inclusive, growth-oriented and visionary budget.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji and her entire team for this inclusive, growth oriented and visionary budget," said Nadda.

Also Read | Rs 2.41 Lakh Crore Allocated for Railways. It’s a Big Change and It Will Fulfil the … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"The first Union Budget of Amritkaal reflects PM Modi's vision and foresight," he added.

He said that the budget highlights the vision of PM Modi for the welfare of people.

Also Read | WhatsApp Privacy Policy Case: Supreme Court Asks Meta-Owned Messaging App to Publicise Undertaking Given to Centre in 2021.

"The budget highlights the core vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it brings out schemes for the welfare of our brothers and sisters who are at the bottom of the pyramid and at different levels of the pyramid," said the BJP President.

He welcomed the increase in income tax rebate limit to Rs 7 lakh from the current Rs 5 lakh per year.

He hailed provisions for the digitisation of libraries, Mahila Samman Vikash Patra for women's empowerment.

There is efficient implementation of schemes like Swaach Bharat, free vaccination for all, Ujjwala, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, food support and direct benefit transfer to farmers, insurance cover for weaker sections, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)