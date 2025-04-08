New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A portal developed indigenously by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here to ensure a seamless, secure, and transparent referral process within the AIIMS network was launched on Tuesday by Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

It is set to revolutionise healthcare management and patient referral systems across India by introducing technological solutions within the AIIMS network, a statement by the premier hospital said.

"At the heart of this initiative lies the vision of optimising patient care and strengthening coordination between AIIMS institutions," it said.

The Inter-AIIMS referral project incorporates state-of-the-art technologies, including facial recognition systems and automated workflows, to ensure a seamless, secure, and transparent referral process, the statement said.

These innovations are designed to reduce waiting times, minimise manual errors and create a more patient-centric healthcare experience, it added.

Commencing as a pilot project, it will initially connect AIIMS-Delhi and AIIMS-Bilaspur, serving as a proof of concept for its implementation across the entire network of AIIMS hospitals.

This phase will serve as a critical testing ground to refine operational protocols and address practical challenges, laying the foundation for an integrated nationwide system.

By streamlining referral processes, authorised medical staff will gain enhanced capabilities to oversee slot bookings, institutional protocols, and communication channels, ensuring that patients receive timely, high-quality medical care.

The initiative also aims to empower patients with access to secure systems that improve communication and provide clarity in navigating the referral process, the statement said.

The system will be integrated with the existing online portal for the allocation of Vishram Sadan at AIIMS, ensuring that patients not only receive world-class medical care but also enjoy a comfortable and convenient stay during their time away from home at affordable cost, if they desire so, it said.

"The Inter-AIIMS Referral project represents a significant milestone in the government's ongoing commitment to advancing healthcare innovation in India.

"With the successful completion of the pilot phase, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare intends to expand the system, connecting hospitals across the country to fulfil its vision of optimised and accessible healthcare for all," the statement added.

