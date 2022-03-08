Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) BJP national president Jagat Parkash Nadda on Monday reviewed his party's functioning in Jammu and Kashmir and praised its members for working towards strengthening the organisational structure.

Nadda arrived in Jammu and Kashmir to a rousing welcome, his first visit to the region after the abrogation of Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union territories in August 2019.

During his day-long visit, the BJP chief along with his family paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Later, he, accompanied by national general secretaries Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tavre and Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina addressed a meeting of senior party leaders in Katra.

BJP National Secretary Narinder Singh, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Nadda shared his past experiences in Jammu and Kashmir when he was discharging organizational duties here.

He said a BJP activist never takes rest and works all year round for the masses. Nadda also congratulated the BJP activists in Jammu and Kashmir who strived in odd conditions to strengthen the organisational structure.

Nadda said that the BJP has come a long way to become a major political party in the Union Territory and attributed this to the dedication and zeal of party activists.

