New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): BJP president JP Nadda will be on a three-day visit to Karnataka beginning on September 8 to mark the completion of the party's three years in power in the state.

According to party sources, Nadda can take part in a roadshow in Bangalore, after which he would also speak about the duration of the government.

Nadda will discuss the programmes undertaken by the Central government and the state government during this time. He will also talk about how under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction, the government of the 'double engine' will endeavour to develop the state.

Nadda will meet with the Karnataka government ministers to review their performance, and then, in addition to the meeting with party office holders and the BJP core group, the party president will also meet with the state's MPs and MLAs.

Earlier in April, Nadda left on a two-day visit to Karnataka. (ANI)

