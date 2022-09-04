Junagadh, September 4: In yet another incident of sexual assault, an 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped and brutally assaulted by her boyfriend and his friend near vanthli on Friday night. Both the accused were arrested by the Gujarat police on Saturday, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the accused were identified as Himanshu alias Humayu Bhogayta (23) and Hitendra alias Kano Joshi (28). One of the accused, Himanshu was in a relationship with the rape survivor. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Sets Herself Ablaze at Police Station After Police Allegedly Deny To Lodge Complaint of Rape in Shahdol.

Reportedly, the girl had asked for around Rs 7,000 from her boyfriend Himanshu saying she really needs the money. Following this, Himanshu asked his friend Hitendra to transfer Rs 7,000 into her bank account. As asked, Hitendra transferred the money into the girl's account.

The incident took place on Friday night when the duo approached the girl and demanded their money back. Later they took the girl with them in their car to talk out the matter. They took the girl on Vanthli-Vadala road and sexually assaulted her in the car. She returned home around 3 am and shared her ordeal with her father.

Reportedly, the girl claimed that she had returned the money but the accused were harassing her and demanded more money. The accused duo was also drunk on the night when the incident took place as they were celebrating birthday party of Himanshu.

Both the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.

