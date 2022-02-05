New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will conduct public programs in Hapur, Moradabad and Noida on Saturday to campaign for the BJP, announced BJP.

He will conduct public meetings at 12:40 pm and 3:20 pm in the Assembly constituencies of Hapur and Moradabad respectively on Saturday, added BJP.

He will conduct the public meeting at Brahma Devi Balika Vidyalaya, Modinagar Road, Hapur while in Moradabad, he will conduct a public meeting at Rahi Hotel Maidan, as per BJP.

He will interact with the public at 5:35 pm in Sector 12, Noida and communicate with voters at 5.50 pm in Bhaurao Devras Inter College in Noida, said the BJP.

"A public program of BJP National President JP Nadda in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 5, 2022," tweeted BJP (roughly translated from Hindi).

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3, and the seventh phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

