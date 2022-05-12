New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab from Friday.

He will attend a number of public and organizational programmes during his visit. This will be Nadda's third visit to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh in one month.

On Friday morning, Nadda will address the inaugural event of the national training session of BJP Yuva Morcha in Dharamshala. Later on the day, Nadda will hold a roadshow in Kullu and address a public rally in Dhalpur Maidan there. On Friday evening, Nadda will participate in several meetings in Kullu.

Nadda will reach Ludhiana in Punjab on Saturday morning. He will visit the house of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar.

The BJP chief will hold a meeting with the party office-bearers, core group members, morcha heads, district in-charges and party candidates for the upcoming state legislative council polls. on Friday afternoon, Nadda will hold meetings with industrialists in Ludhiana. He will also adress a Karyakarta Sammelen in Glada ground in Chandigarh.

Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh are slated to be held later this year. (ANI)

