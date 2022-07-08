New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will host a dinner for all the BJP MPs on July 16.

The dinner comes ahead of the Presidential election which will be held on the first day of the crucial monsoon session of Parliament on July 18.

Sources privy to the details told ANI, "All the BJP Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs have been asked to assemble in Delhi on July 16 and remain there over the weekend so that they can participate in the voting for the President of India elections on July 18."

The BJP-led NDA has nominated Droupadi Murmu as their candidate for the upcoming president of India elections. NDA has got the support of the YSR Congress and Biju Janta Dal and Akali Dal for the candidature of Murmu.

Once elected, Murmu will be the first tribal President of India and the second-ever female President. She is the first major Presidential candidate from Odisha.

Droupadi Murmu was a national executive member of BJP's ST Morcha from 2013 to 2015 and served as BJP district chief of Mayurbhanj (West) in 2010 and 2013. Between 2006 and 2009, she was chief of BJP's ST Morcha in Odisha. She was a member of the national executive of BJP ST Morcha from 2002 to 2009.

The voting for the next President of India will kick start on July 18 while counting will take place on July 21. The polling for the Presidential election will take place on July 18 from 10 am to 5 pm in Room Number 63 of the Parliament House.

Droupadi and joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha are the only two contesting candidates for election to the Office of the President.

The Electoral College for election to the Office of the President consists of the elected Members of both Houses of Parliament and the elected Members of the Legislative Assemblies of all states including Delhi and Puducherry.

The Members of Parliament normally exercise their vote in Parliament House, New Delhi, and Members of State Legislative Assemblies including the Members of the Legislative Assemblies of the NCT of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry in their respective Capitals at the places notified by the Election Commission in this behalf.

However, a Member of Parliament may vote in any State Capital and Union Territory Capital if he/she has obtained the prior permission of the Election Commission. Similarly, a Member of any State Legislative Assembly who has obtained the prior permission of the Election Commission, may, vote in Parliament House, New Delhi or at any State capital other than his/her own State. (ANI)

