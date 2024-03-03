Kohima, Mar 3 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Sunday launched a campaign, aiming to administer polio drops to over 1.55 lakh infants.

Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Ritu Thurr, symbolically administered two polio drops to an infant at Seikhazou Urban Public Health Centre, marking the launch of the programme across 1,550 booths in the state.

"The main goal of the programme is to provide all infants and pregnant women protection from vaccine-preventable diseases. Nagaland is targeting around 1,55,550 beneficiaries in the age group of 0-5 years," he said.

The immunisation programme in India is the largest in the world as it targets 27 million infants and 30 million pregnant women across the country.

Dr Thurr requested various stakeholders, including NGOs, churches and village councils, to extend a helping hand to ensure the success of the programme.

State Immunisation Officer, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Imkongtemsu Longchar said polio drops will be administered in booths on Sunday while home visits will be conducted till Tuesday.

