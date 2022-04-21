Kohima, Apr 21 (PTI) The Nagaland Cabinet on Thursday decided to increase the superannuation age of its in-service doctors but with riders, a government spokesperson said.

Members of the Nagaland In-Service Doctors' Association (NIDA) had gone on mass casual leave from April 18 to 19 to press for their demand for an increase in the retirement age of government medical practitioners from 60 to 62 years.

The state Cabinet has carefully studied the demand of NIDA and decided that extension of their services will be granted under the condition that they will be re-employed only in the clinical sector till 62 years, Mmhonlumo Kikon, co-spokesperson of the state government said.

Also, those interested will be allowed to work in hospitals but without any administrative position, he said.

The Cabinet also decided that for those who want to be re-employed in the medical colleges within the state, the age limit would be increased to 65 years but they would not get a pension, he said.

NIDA president Dr. E Pyantsuthung told PTI that the association is yet to receive any official communication from the government on their demand and therefore they would wait till Friday and then arrive at a decision.

