Kohima, Mar 6 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday presented a Rs 24,849 crore state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal in the assembly.

Rio, who is also the minister in-charge of finance, projected the gross receipts for the fiscal at Rs 24,849.01 crore and gross expenditure at Rs 24,699.01 crore.

He said that the surplus of Rs 150 crore is likely to be spent under the public account, which includes payment of pensions and wages.

Rio said besides the continuation of the four key state-sponsored programmes – CM Health Insurance Scheme, CM Life Insurance Scheme, Credit Empowerment Summit & Micro Finance Initiative Expansion and Integrated Business Hub & Innovation Centre – other new initiatives would also be brought in.

The Nagaland Skill Mission aims to train 5,000 youths in 2025-26 in self-employment and private-sector employment, with entrepreneurships linked to the Chief Ministers Micro Finance Initiative (CMMFI).

To address Nagaland's energy deficit, the State Solar Power Mission would align with the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, and Rs 10 crore would be allocated for it, he said.

The initiative aims to enhance energy security while reducing long-term power costs for consumers.

He also announced the launch of the Chief Minister's Fellowship Programme to nurture future leaders and policy innovators, with an allocation of Rs 2.50 crore.

The chief minister said in order to fast track the developmental needs of villages in the interstate border areas, a new initiative would be taken by the government, with an allocation of Rs 15 crore. This will focus on creation of vital amenities such as buildings, roads, power and water supply, he said.

Rio informed that an amount of Rs 190 crore has been earmarked for various developmental activities in the new fiscal.

“This budget reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth, improving public service delivery and creating employment opportunities for citizens of Nagaland,” he said.

