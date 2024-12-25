Kohima, Dec 25 (PTI) Nagaland witnessed a significant political shift this year as the Congress made a comeback by winning the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state after decades of political marginalisation and elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) were held for the first time in 20 years with 33 per cent reservation for women, marking a pivotal moment in its political landscape.

In the parliamentary elections held earlier this year, Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir clinched the state's only Lok Sabha seat, delivering a win that many political analysts termed as a historic resurgence for the party in a state where it had long been absent from the political limelight.

Jamir's victory marked the end of a 20-year hiatus for Congress in the state's Lok Sabha elections. The last Congress candidate to win the seat was K Asungba Sangtam, who served from 1999 to 2004.

For the state's people, Jamir's triumph carries a deep, symbolic significance, marking a shift in the state's political dynamics, which had been dominated by the ruling alliance of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Jamir, a former member of the Assembly and the incumbent president of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), won decisively, securing 4,01,951 votes. He defeated his nearest rival, Dr Chumben Murry of the NDPP, by a margin of 50,984 votes.

The victory was not just a political win for Jamir but represented the broader revival of the Congress, which had been nearly wiped out in the state assembly since 2014, with no representation in the state Assembly.

For the people of Nagaland, Congress' victory was not unexpected.

Many voters were motivated by the desire to stand against BJP's alleged violence against minority communities in India.

In a state where the population is predominantly Christian, there is a deep-rooted sense of solidarity against what is perceived as growing religious intolerance.

"Religious sentiments played a major role in this Lok Sabha election while some churches also played anti-BJP propaganda," observed H Chishi, a veteran journalist and political analyst.

"The victory of our president, Supongmeren Jamir, in the Lok Sabha election has really strengthened the party in Nagaland," NPCC working president Khriedi Theunuo said.

"The win was a resurgence of the party in Nagaland, with people now looking upon the Congress with greater responsibility and hope for betterment," he said.

"Our party had been sidelined since the 2003 state elections and had no representation in the House since 2014. But now, with this win, people are looking at us with renewed hope, ready to bring about the change they desire."

Theunuo added that following the win, the party's membership, which is a continuous process aimed toward the 2028 state elections, has increased and many are joining positively.

"Jamir's election to the Lok Sabha gives Nagaland a strong voice at the national level. He will have a critical role to play in addressing key issues affecting the Nagas, including the long-standing Naga Political Issue and the demand for a Frontier Nagaland Territory, which has been a significant concern for the people of Eastern Nagaland," said a local political analyst who wished to remain anonymous.

Entering Parliament, Jamir, in his maiden speech, stressed the importance of an early resolution of the Naga political problem and the ENPO issue, while also calling for improvements to the facilities at the only airport and railway station at Dimapur.

With an energised base and the promise of greater representation, Jamir's win may be just the beginning of a new chapter for Congress in the state, as they look toward the 2028 state elections with growing momentum.

Nonetheless, the ruling NDPP made up the Lok Sabha defeat by sweeping the civic body polls, winning all three municipal councils — Kohima, Mokokchung and Dimapur — and most of the town councils.

Altogether 523 candidates from 11 political parties were in the fray. NDPP fielded the highest number of candidates at 178, followed by BJP at 44, Congress at 37, NPP at 22, NPF at 21 and NCP at 15. JD(U) contested nine seats, RPI (Athawale) and LJP seven each, and Rising Peoples' Party one. Also, there were 182 Independent candidates.

Congress winning just seven civic seats of the 37 it contested while not being able to find candidates for maximum seats has raised doubts about the party regaining its hold in the state.

