Kohima, Jan 10 (PTI) Nagaland on Monday reported 32 fresh COVID-19 cases, 26 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 32,302, a health department official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 703 as no fresh fatality was registered for the fourth consecutive day.

The north-eastern state now has 104 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,412 patients have recovered from the infection so far. The coronavirus recovery rate now is 94.15 per cent, the official said.

Altogether 1,083 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states to date.

As many as 1,544 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years were inoculated in the state till Sunday.

A total of 13,42,748 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,61,835 people in the state thus far, the health official said.

