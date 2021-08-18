Kohima, Aug 18 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,331 on Wednesday as 57 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 608, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur district recorded the highest number of new cases at 22, followed by Kohima (17) and Mokokchung (seven). The fresh fatality was reported from Dimapur.

Also Read | Muharram 2021 Holiday Date in Different States: From Maharashtra to Chhattisgarh, Know When State Govts Have Declared Muharram Holiday.

Eighty-eight more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate to 91.45 per cent.

The state now has 1,056 active cases, while 26,826 people have recovered from the disease and 841 patients have migrated to other states so far.

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar Lauds Supreme Court’s Decision to Allow Women to Take NDA Exam.

Nagaland has tested over 2.94 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 6.42 lakh people to date, of whom 1.75 lakh have received both doses.

The 15-day-long fifth phase of unlocking will begin in the state from Thursday. Home Department Principal Secretary Abhijit Sinha, in a notification, said that the state has been reopening more sectors in a calibrated manner based on the prevalent COVID situation and after taking the views of various stakeholders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)