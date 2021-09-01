Kohima, Sep 1 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,157 on Wednesday as 74 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur district recorded the highest number of new cases at 47, followed by Kohima (12), Mokukchung (8), and Phek (5), it said.

The state now has 805 active cases, while 27,838 people have recovered from the infection, including 76 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 92.31 per cent.

No patient succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, keeping the death toll unchanged at 620.

Altogether 894 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Nagaland has thus far tested 3,22,851 samples for COVID-19 and inoculated over 8.60 lakh people, of whom 2.03 lakh received both doses, the bulletin said.

