Kohima (Nagaland) [India], September 30 (ANI): Nagaland Police has rolled out a major recruitment drive for 1,176 Constable (GD) posts, open to all indigenous Naga tribes of Nagaland.

Director General of Police, Nagaland Rupin Sharma, announced the recruitment on Tuesday at the Police Headquarters in Kohima, stressing the government's efforts to make the process fair, transparent, and accessible.

He stated that applications will be accepted online from October 6 to November 7, starting at 12:00 noon. No physical forms will be issued, and all submissions must be made through the online portal.

"To assist applicants, help desks with district in-charges will be available, and Common Service Centres (CSCs) will provide support for a nominal charge of 36 rupees," he said.

Highlighting the delay caused by prolonged consultations among various agencies and tribal bodies, Sharma informed that the upper age limit has been relaxed to 38 years (age limit 18 to 38 years), ensuring broader participation, especially for those who missed earlier opportunities due to COVID-19 or other factors.

The educational qualification required for the Backwards Tribe is from class 6, and for the other tribes, it is from class 8.

He stated that the seat allocations will follow the cabinet-approved tribal ratios based on the 2011 Census, ensuring fair representation across the various tribes.

He said that candidates can apply themselves or take help from others if they lack internet access or digital literacy. However, the OTP for registration will be sent only to the applicant's phone to confirm authenticity.

The DGP also informed that, unlike earlier practices, there will be no separate recruitment for NAP, DEF, or IR units. All recruits will initially serve in IR Battalions to maintain a younger, fitter force, with transfers possible later depending on qualifications and requirements.

He further revealed that if the current recruitment process proceeds smoothly, another recruitment cycle with around 1,200 posts is likely to occur within the next five to six months. The number of posts is tied to the state's training capacity, which currently accommodates about 1,000 trainees but has been stretched to around 1,200.

The DGP stated that candidates must meet physical standards, including height, chest, eyesight, and foot conditions; failure to qualify, even after clearing the written and interview stages, will lead to disqualification.

Drug abuse checks, particularly for opioids, may be conducted at any stage, and strict oversight mechanisms are in place to prevent bribery or malpractice. Sharma cautioned applicants against falling for false promises, as recruitment boards and officers will be assigned only later.

The DGP emphasised that this is the first time Nagaland Police has fully transitioned to an online application system, aimed at reducing hardship and ensuring transparency. (ANI)

