New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): A voter turnout of 75.49 per cent was recorded in Nagaland till 3 pm as the polling began amid tight security today at 7am, informed Election Commission of India.

The polls would seal the electoral fates of 183 candidates across parties.

Also Read | Holi 2023: Indian Railways Cancels More Than 400 Trains Ahead of the Festival of Colours.

The highest voter turnout was recorded at 85.82 per cent in Mon area.

The polling began in 59 Assembly constituencies at 7 am this morning amid tight security. The voting will conclude at 4 pm.

Also Read | One Rank-One Pension: Supreme Court Seeks Explanation From Centre Over OROP Arrears Payment Issue to Retired Army Personnel.

The voting is underway in 59 out of 60 Assembly constituencies, as BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was declared winner uncontested from Zunheboto district's Akuluto constituency after his opponent from the Congress, N Khekashe Sumi, pulled out of the race on the last day for withdrawal of nominations, which was February 10.

According to the data given by the Election Commission of India, Chumoukedima was at 69.04 per cent, Dimapur was at 67.64 per cent, Kiphire was at 80.90 per cent, Kohima was at 71.94 per cent, Longleng was at 66.05 per cent, Mokokchung was at 78.68 per cent, Noklak at 79.28 per cent, Peren at 70.15 per cent, Phek at 68.30 per cent, Pughoboto at 78.27 per cent, Shamator at 75.00 per cent, Tseminyu at 83.94 per cent, Tuensang 74.67 per cent, Wokha at 81.60 per cent, Zunheboto at 77.76 per cent.

In Monday's polls, the BJP is contesting in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), its old alliance partner in the 2018 Assembly polls as well.

The BJP is, however, having the role of a junior partner, having agreed to a seat-sharing ratio of 20:40 in the state. The Congress and Naga People's Front are contesting in 23 and 22 seats respectively. The CPI is contesting on 1, NCP on 12, NPP 12, RPP 1, JD(U) 7, LJP (Ram Vilas) 15, RPI (Athawale) 9, RJD 3, and Independents 19 seats.

The party had forged an alliance with the NDPP in 2018 and had successfully formed an alliance government with the backing of Janata Dal (United) and an Independent. The BJP had won 12 seats while NDPP had registered a win on the 17 seats, while the JD(U) clinched 1 seat.

There are a total of 13,17,632 electorate in Nagaland, of which 6,61,489 are men and 6,56,143 are women.

A total of 2,351 polling stations have been set up in the state.

According to the Election Commission, 305 companies from various security forces have been deployed at the polling stations across the state to ensure a smooth and fair voting process.The counting of votes will take place on March 2 along with Tripura and Meghalaya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)