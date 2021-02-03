Kohima, Feb 3 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,117 as 16 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, a senior health department official said.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr Denis Hangsing said the 15 new cases were reported from Kohima and one from Dimapur.

The state now has 66 active COVID-19 cases, while 11,815 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Hangsing said 88 people have died of COVID-19 so far while 148 patients have migrated to other states.

Of the total 12,117 COVID-19 cases, 5,002 are traced contacts, 4,674 are armed forces or security personnel, 1,868 returnees from other states and 573 frontline workers, he said.

The state has so far tested a total of 1,25,331 samples for COVID-19, he added.

