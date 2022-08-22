Kohima, Aug 22 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,890 as two more persons tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 777 on Monday, a health official said.

One new case each was reported from Dimapur and Longleng districts, he said.

The state had reported zero infections on Sunday.

Nagaland currently has 15 active COVID-19 cases while 33,588 patients have recovered from the disease, including four on Monday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 93.59 per cent.

At least 1,510 patients have migrated to other states so far, the official said.

Altogether 4,79,171 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

A total of 17,14,193 coronavirus vaccines have been administered till Sunday, the official said.

