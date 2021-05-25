Kohima, May 25 (PTI) Nagalands COVID-19 tally mounted to 20,535 with the detection of 276 fresh infections on Tuesday.

276 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur- 119, Kohima-87, Mokokchung-19, Phek-17, Kiphire-14, Tuensang- 9, Zunheboto-7, Peren-2, Mon-Wokha-1 each. 161 +ve patients have recovered. 116 in Dimapur, 2 in Kiphire, 23 in Kohima, 2 in Longleng, 9 in Mokokchung, 4 in Phek, 2 in Mon, 2 in Tuensang and 1 in Zunheboto, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

The coronavirus caseload includes 14,798 people who have recovered from the infection and 4,806 active patients, said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveilllance Programme Dr Niyan Kikon.

The demise of 18 positive patients, 12 in Dimapur and three each in Kohima and Mokokchung district, has increased the death toll in the state to 315, of which 12 had comorbid conditions, Kikon said.

A total of 616 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases so far has been 366 on May 13 this year.

The recovery rate in the state has come down to 72.06 per cent from 72.25 per cent on Monday.

As many as 1,85,746 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland so far.

A total of 2,59,468 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 2,05,454 people till Monday, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

