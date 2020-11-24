Kohima, Nov 24 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,931 on Tuesday as 75 more people tested positive for the infection, Health minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

"79 +ve cases of # COVID-19 detected today. Kohima - 61, Peren - 9, Dimapur - 8, Mon - 1. Also, 50 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur - 41, Kohima - 5, Peren - Mokokchung - 2 each," the minister tweeted.

Of the total 10,931 COVID-19 cases, 9,291 people have recovered from the disease, while 1,471 are active cases, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 84.99 per cent on Tuesday, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 63, of which 55 are confirmed to be due to contagion, six had comorbidities while the cause of two deaths is yet to be ascertained, said Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

A total of 106 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The district-wise distribution of confirmed cases - Dimapur (6,053), Kohima (3,251), Mon (579), Peren (470), Tuensang (202), Zunheboto (140), Mokokchung (120), Phek (44), Wokha (29), Kiphire (25) and Longleng (18).

Of the confirmed cases, the segregated data comprises 4,504 armed forces or security personnel, 4,156 traced contacts, 1,758 returnees from other states and 513 frontline workers, he said.

The district-wise active cases - Dimapur (797), Kohima (431), Peren (156), Tuensang (46), Mon (30), Phek (7), Zunheboto (2), Mokokchung (1) and Kiphire (1).

So far, a total of 1,10,382 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, including 67,616 through RT-PCR, 35,691 on TrueNat and 7,075 on Rapid Antigen Test, said Dr Hangsing.

