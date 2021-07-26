Kohima, Jul 26 (PTI) Nagaland on Monday reported more recoveries than fresh COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, as 78 persons were cured of the disease while 54 new cases pushed the tally to 27,362, a health official said.

The demise of three coronavirus patients – two in Dimapur and one in Mokokchung district has increased the death toll to 545.

Of the new cases, 19 were reported in Mokokchung, 15 in Dimapur, 11 in Kohima: 11, four in Tuensang, three in Peren, and one each in Mon and Phek, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, Dr. Nyanthung Kikon , said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

He also said that 31 COVID-19 patients from Dimapur, 11 each from Longleng and Mokokchung, seven from Phek, five from Kiphire, four each from Tuensang, Kohima, and Peren, and one from Mon districts recovered during the day.

This has increased the number of patients who have recovered from the infection to 24,793, improving the recovery rate in the state to 90.61 per cent from 90.5 per cent on Sunday.

At present, there are 1,256 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Altogether 768 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

A total of 256,148 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in Nagaland.

Till date, 5,97,327 persons have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine, State Immunization Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

As many as 138,415 beneficiaries have received both doses of the vaccine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)