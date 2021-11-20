Kohima, Nov 20 (PTI) Nagaland reported no COVID-19 case on Saturday, making it the first such day since the start of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a health official said.

The state had reported eight fresh infections on Friday and Thursday respectively.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 695, with no new fatality reported for four consecutive days, the official said.

The Northeastern state's caseload now stands at 32,040, the official said.

Three more patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,168.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 94.15 per cent.

Nagaland now has 123 active cases, while 1,054 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 4,06,400 suspected samples have been tested for detecting COVID-19 so far, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,51,947 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,23,212 people till Friday.

