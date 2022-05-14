Kohima, May 14 (PTI) Nagaland on Saturday reported one fresh COVID-19 case, pushing the tally to 35,493, a health department official said.

The new case was detected in Dimapur district.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 760 as no fresh fatality was reported, the official said.

Nagaland now has two active COVID-19 cases, while 33,245 people have recovered from the disease and 1,486 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 93.66 per cent.

The state has so far tested a total of 4,72,952 samples for the infection.

Over 17,80,447 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Friday.

