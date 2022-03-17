Kohima, Mar 17 (PTI) Nagaland on Thursday reported three new COVID-19 infections, taking the tally to 35,458, a health department official said. The state's coronavirus death toll increased to 758 as one more patient died in Dimapur district in the last 24 hours, he said. Nagaland now has 39 active COVID-19 cases, he said. At least 10 people recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of cured patients to 33,177, the official said.

Altogether 1,484 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 93.56 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far conducted more than 4.65 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.

Altogether 9,07,735 people, including 25 in the age bracket of 12-14 years and 89,648 in the group of 15-18 have been inoculated against COVID-19 till Wednesday, the official added.

