Kohima, Jul 20 (PTI) Thirty-three people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Monday as the state's infection tally crossed the 1,000-mark, officials said.

The new infections pushed the northeastern state's tally to 1,021, of which 576 are active cases and 445 people have recovered, they said.

Sixteen fresh cases were reported from Dimapur district, 12 from Mon and five from Kohima, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Nagaland's infection tally crossed the 1,000-mark in 57 days. The first COVID-19 case was reported in the state on May 25.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state presently stands at 43.58 per cent. It had fallen from 68.65 per cent on June 20 to 36.82 per cent on July 3, officials said.

Dimapur district has so far reported the highest number of cases in the state at 403, followed by Peren (248) Kohima (198), Mon (95), Tuensang (44) and Phek (17). Kiphire is the only coronavirus-free district in the state.

Security personnel comprise more than 20 per cent of the total number of cases in the state, the officials said.

"All the cases in the state are epidemiologically linked which means there is no community transmission," Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr Vizolie Z Suokhrie, had said in a weekly COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday.

